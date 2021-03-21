Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $83.54 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.