Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $115,000 Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

