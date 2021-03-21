Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $284,000 Position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. Opthea Limited has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $17.86.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

