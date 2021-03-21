Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,133 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

