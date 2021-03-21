Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $733.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $795.88 and a 200-day moving average of $724.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.50 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

