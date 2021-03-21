Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

