Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,329,518 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SAP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. SAP SE has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

