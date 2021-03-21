Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,091 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.