Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

