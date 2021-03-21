Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

LGGNY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $19.42. 5,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

