Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells $2,670,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LMND stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,739,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

