Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

