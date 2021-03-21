LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.52. 460,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,269. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

