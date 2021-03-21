Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,076 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

