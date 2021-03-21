Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.44.

NYSE:LIN opened at $269.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.80. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.80 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

