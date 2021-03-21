Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,451,916 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,775 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

