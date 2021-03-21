Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Takes $3.25 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Carnival Co. & comprises about 2.8% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after buying an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after buying an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,506,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,140,898. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

