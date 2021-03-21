Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $171.07 million and $27.43 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

