L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

