LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,655 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

