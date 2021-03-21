LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

