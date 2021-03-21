LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lam Research by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $542.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $185.84 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

