LPL Financial LLC Has $21.40 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 131,254 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

