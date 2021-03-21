LPL Financial LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,164,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.