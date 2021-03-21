LPL Financial LLC Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

