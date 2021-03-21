LPL Financial LLC Has $25.93 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,285,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,414 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,917,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $17.08 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

