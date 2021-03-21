LPL Financial LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,643 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.