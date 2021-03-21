LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.00% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,981,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

