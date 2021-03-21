LPL Financial LLC Sells 67,170 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

