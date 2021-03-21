Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

