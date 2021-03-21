Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.71 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day moving average of $338.54. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.