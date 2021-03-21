Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,416,108 shares of company stock worth $280,540,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

