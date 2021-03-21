Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,416,108 shares of company stock worth $280,540,841. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lyft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 139.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

