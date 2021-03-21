LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

