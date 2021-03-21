LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

LYB traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 5,080,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,164. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

