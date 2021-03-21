Ma Investment Partnership LP Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ma Investment Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,000. SEA accounts for about 13.3% of Ma Investment Partnership LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $193,320,000 after acquiring an additional 560,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,479,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

