Maecenas Price Up 417.1% This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $2,219.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 417.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

