MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $510.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

