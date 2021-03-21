Maro Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Maro has traded up 40% against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $70.27 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00645361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00068758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 932,262,582 coins and its circulating supply is 475,237,427 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Maro Coin Trading

