Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,057.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $495,849.71 and approximately $54,057.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.75 or 0.03098721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.