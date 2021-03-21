Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 12.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $247,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

