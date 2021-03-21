Matic Network (MATIC) Trading Up 169% Over Last Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the US dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.