Matisse Capital Acquires 1,095 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Soliton were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soliton by 19.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $17.38 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLY. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

