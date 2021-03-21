Matisse Capital Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $542.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $185.84 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

