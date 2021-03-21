Matisse Capital Has $757,000 Stock Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Matisse Capital grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINS. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

FINS opened at $17.48 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.