Matisse Capital Increases Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 0.10% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KALA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $494.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

