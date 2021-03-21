Matisse Capital Purchases New Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,217,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.