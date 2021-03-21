M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.06

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.06 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 42,409 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £202.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00.

In other news, insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49). Also, insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,268 shares of company stock worth $53,825,112.

About M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

