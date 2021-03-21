Megacoin (MEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $229.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00342399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,438,287 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

