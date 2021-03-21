Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $632,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.32 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

